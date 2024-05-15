‘Make my day, pal’: Biden challenges Trump to presidential debates

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will not participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a non-partisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” Mr Biden posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.

“Well, make my day, pal.”

The Democrat suggested that the two candidates could pick some dates, taking a dig at Mr Trump’s ongoing hush money trial by noting that the Republican is “free on Wednesdays,” the usual day off in the trial.

In addition to the post, Mr Biden’s campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates to say that Mr Biden would not participate in its announced debates, choosing instead to participate in debates hosted by news organisations.

Mr Trump has repeatedly dared Mr Biden to debate him, keeping a second podium open at rallies and claiming that his rival would not be up for the task.

Mr Trump has also taken issue with the debate commission, but he and his team have maintained that they do not care who hosts the debates as long as they happen.

The Trump campaign issued a statement on May 1 that objected to the scheduled debates by the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying that the schedule “begins AFTER early voting” and that “this is unacceptable” because voters deserve to hear from the candidates before ballots are cast.