Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

By Press Association
Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico (David Josek/AP)
Slovakia’s populist prime minister Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and taken to hospital, according to reports.

The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres north east of the capital Bratislava, according to the news television station TA3.

A suspect has been detained, it said.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Ms Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

Mr Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Critics worried Slovakia under Mr Fico would abandon the country’s pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist prime minister Viktor Orban.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest over Mr Fico’s policies.