Anya Taylor-Joy shines at Cannes red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Anya Taylor-Joy shines at Cannes red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

By Press Association
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)

The premiere of George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, with Anya Taylor-Joy looking every inch the leading lady on the red carpet.

The latest Mad Max film, starring Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, premieres nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road debuted at the French festival.

US actress Taylor-Joy leaned into the glamour of Cannes on Wednesday with an old Hollywood style, poles apart from the post-apocalyptic biker look she characterises in the film.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy attend the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes after she told the New York Times she had “never been more alone than making that movie”.

On the red carpet, Taylor-Joy wore a sparkling strapless champagne gown featuring a corseted bodice from Dior, paired with a sculptural platinum necklace, earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co.

Adding to the timeless beauty look, the 28-year-old swept her hair into an complicated updo paired with a dramatic red lip.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy and George Miller attend the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Taylor-Joy was joined on the red carpet by leading man Chris Hemsworth, who plays warlord leader Dementus in the film, wearing a white suit jacket and black trousers, alongside his wife Elsa Pataky, who wore a chic black gown.

Australian filmmaker Miller, who has served on the jury in Cannes several times, also hit the Croisette promenade to launch one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

Additional red carpet guests included Barbie director Greta Gerwig in a custom Armani Prive red dress paired with Chopard jewellery, British model Naomi Campbell in a Chanel 1997 couture black gown and actress Eva Green in a black and gold Balmain number.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Naomi Campbell attends the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere (Doug Peters/PA)

Over the past few days, Taylor-Joy has turned Cannes into her runway, impressing with a collection of over-the-top sun hats and Jacquemus bridal-wear.

Her appearance at the festival marks a full circle moment, having first attended in 2017 to receive a Chopard trophy as an emerging actress in 2017 – presented by the original Furiosa and star of Fury Road, Charlize Theron.