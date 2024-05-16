South Korean court backs government plan to boost medical school admissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

South Korean court backs government plan to boost medical school admissions

By Press Association
Doctors stage a rally against the government’s plans (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Doctors stage a rally against the government’s plans (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

A South Korean court has ruled in favour of the government’s contentious plan to drastically boost medical school admissions.

A stand-off between the government and doctors opposed to the plan has shaken the country’s medical system for months. More than 10,000 junior doctors have been on strike since February in protest.

The Seoul High Court rejected a request for an injunction from striking doctors and other opponents of the plan, which would raise the country’s medical school enrolment quota by 2,000 next year, from the current cap of 3,058.

The doctors were expected to appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court.

South Korea May Day Labor
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a rally on May Day (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The striking doctors represent a fraction of all doctors in South Korea, estimated to number between 115,000 and 140,000.

But in some major hospitals, they account for about 30% to 40% of doctors, assisting fully qualified doctors and department chiefs during surgery and other treatments while training. Their walkouts have caused numerous cancellations to operations and other treatments.

Officials say the plan is aimed at adding more doctors because South Korea has one of the world’s fastest-ageing populations and its doctor-to-population ratio is among the lowest in the developed world.

Doctors say schools are not ready to handle an abrupt increase in students and that it would ultimately undermine the country’s medical services.

They say the government plan would also result in doctors performing unnecessary treatments because of greater competition but critics argue that many doctors are mainly worried that more competition would lower their incomes.