Georgian president condemns ‘foreign influence’ law passed by parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Georgian president condemns ‘foreign influence’ law passed by parliament

By Press Association
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has criticised the Bill (Georgian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has criticised the Bill (Georgian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has said that a “foreign influence” Bill passed by parliament that critics have called a threat to free speech is “unacceptable”.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Ms Zourabichvili criticised the ruling Georgian Dream party for pushing the Bill, which is widely seen as a threat to Georgia’s aspirations to join the European Union.

The Bill requires media and non-governmental organisations and other non-profit groups to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

The government says the Bill is needed to stem what it deems harmful foreign actors trying to destabilise politics in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people.

Georgia Divisive Law
Thousands have protested against the Bill (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

“It’s unacceptable because it reflects a turn of the Georgian attitudes towards the civil society, towards the media and towards the recommendations of the European Commission that are not consistent with what is our declared policy of going towards a European integration,” Ms Zourabichvili told the AP.

The president reaffirmed her intention to veto it because it “goes directly against the spirit or the letter of EU recommendations”.

Ms Zourabichvili is increasingly at odds with the Georgian Dream party, which has a majority sufficient to override it. She has until May 28 — 14 days after its passage — to act.

She emphasised it is her “duty under the constitution to make everything in my capacity possible to support the European integration and to consolidate it”.

Huge crowds of protesters have blocked streets in Georgian capital Tbilisi and milled angrily outside the parliament building after lawmakers on Tuesday approved the legislation despite strong criticism from the US and the EU.

The Bill is nearly identical to one that the Georgian Dream party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests. Renewed demonstrations have rocked Georgia for weeks, with demonstrators scuffling with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

The opposition has denounced the Bill as “the Russian law” because Moscow uses similar legislation to crack down on independent news media, non-profits and activists critical of the Kremlin.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that if Georgians “want to join the EU, they have to respect the fundamental principles of the rule of law and the democratic principles”.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US was “deeply troubled” by the legislation, which she said “runs counter to democratic values and would move Georgia further away from the values of the European Union. And let’s not forget also Nato”.

Enacting the law “will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia”, she added.

US assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia Affairs James O’Brien met Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday and told journalists that “if the law goes forward out of conformity with EU norms, and there’s undermining of democracy here and there’s violence against peaceful protesters, then we will see restrictions coming from the United States”.