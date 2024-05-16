Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss rest of the season with facial injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss rest of the season with facial injury

By Press Association
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the rest of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday’s final Premier League game and the FA Cup final, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian was forced off injured with a facial injury during the victory at Tottenham on Tuesday which put the club on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive title.

Scans have confirmed Ederson sustained a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero.

Despite concerns at the time, it is understood the 30-year-old did not suffer a concussion.

Ederson did initially try to play on after receiving lengthy treatment following the incident in the second half of the 2-0 win, but was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola a few minutes later.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket.”

Ederson was replaced by number two Stefan Ortega, who made a crucial late save to deny Spurs an equaliser before Erling Haaland scored his second of the night from the penalty spot to wrap up the win.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Stefan Ortega will deputise for Ederson (Adam Davy/PA).

The German, who has now come on for Ederson due to injury in four Premier League games this season, will continue to deputise.

City will secure another title if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

They will then look to complete a second successive double by beating arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley the following weekend.