Xander Schauffele equals major record again with brilliant opening 62 at US PGA

By Press Association
Xander Schauffele hits from the fairway on the 17th hole during the first round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)
Xander Schauffele equalled the lowest score in men’s major championship history for the second time in 11 months in the first round of the 106th US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Schauffele took advantage of ideal conditions for the early starters at Valhalla to fire nine birdies in a stunning 62, matching the mark set by Branden Grace in the 2017 Open and equalled by Rickie Fowler and Schauffele himself in the opening round of last year’s US Open.

Starting from the 10th, Schauffele made birdies at the 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th to reach the turn in 31 and picked up further shots on the second, fourth and fifth.

A two-putt birdie on the par-five seventh took the Olympic champion to nine under par and he safely parred the final two holes to break the course record of 63 set by Jose Maria Olazabal in 2000.

“It feels great,” Schauffele said. “It’s just day one but if someone had said I was going to shoot nine under I would certainly have taken it.

“I’ve been playing some really good golf, having a lot of close calls, so me and my team say why not keep chugging along?

“I’m very happy with the way I played but I can’t really think much more about it, just got to go and tee it up again tomorrow.”