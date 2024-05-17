Robin van Persie named Heerenveen boss

Robin van Persie has been named Heerenveen head coach – the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker’s first managerial post.

The 40-year-old hung up his boots after in 2019 after a spell back with boyhood club Feyenoord, where the ex-Netherlands international eventually moved into coaching.

Van Persie has spent this season in charge of the Dutch side’s Under-18s and now takes his first post as manager at Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen.



“I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal,” the former striker said. “I am therefore pleased with the opportunity that Heerenveen offers me.



“Heerenveen is a very nice Eredivisie club with a rich tradition and loyal supporters.



“It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club as head coach.”