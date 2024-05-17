Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari hope for home victory in Imola practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari hope for home victory in Imola practice

By Press Association
Charles Leclerc finished on top for Ferrari in first practice (David Davies/PA)
Charles Leclerc provided hope of a Ferrari win on home soil after setting the quickest time in first practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Leclerc saw off Mercedes’ George Russell by 0.104 seconds in Imola with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.

Max Verstappen – a winner of four of the six rounds so far – finished fifth, two spots ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who broke his duck at the Miami Grand Prix a fortnight ago, ended the running in eighth.

Hamilton is racing in Italy for the first time since his blockbuster move to Ferrari was announced.

The British driver suffered a dicey moment when he spun off through Acque Minerali after he caught the inside of the kerb and ended up off the track.

Hamilton returned to the pits without any damage to his Mercedes, but ran through the gravel on a second occasion, ending the session four tenths off the pace.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton spins off
Hamilton is racing in Italy for the first time since his blockbuster move to Ferrari was announced (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton was not the only driver who endured a scruffy session, with Verstappen unusually making a number of mistakes, too.

Verstappen had been on course to set the fastest time of the day in his Red Bull, only to lose the rear of his car on entry to the chicane at Turns 14 and 15.

Just moments later, the Dutch driver was on another hot lap before he ran through the sandtrap on the exit of Turn 11. He finished a quarter-of-a-second back.

Ollie Bearman was back in an F1 car since he made his debut as a last-minute stand-in for Sainz in Saudi Arabia in March.

The 19-year-old, who is set to land a full-time drive with Haas next year, was handed a practice outing by the American team, finishing 15th, 1.6 sec behind Leclerc.

Alex Albon signed a new deal to remain with Williams earlier this week, but the London-born Thai completed just eight laps here after he broke down following a mechanical failure.