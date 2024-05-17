Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

By Press Association
Demonstrators hold Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front flags during a gathering in Paris on Thursday (Thomas Padilla/AP)
The number of violent incidents reported in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia fell slightly on Friday, a day after France imposed a state of emergency.

It came as 1,000 promised reinforcements for security services were deployed with increased powers to quell unrest in the archipelago that has long sought independence.

The top French official in the territory, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, announced stringent measures on Friday under the state of emergency declared by President Emmanuel Macron. In light of severe public order disturbances, a curfew from 6pm to 6am is now in effect.

The overnight curfew was extended for the duration of the state of emergency, which will be in place for at least 11 days. French military forces were deployed to protect ports and airports and free up police troops.

New Caledonia Unrest
A woman waves a Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front flag in Noumea, New Caledonia (Nicolas Job/AP)

“Exceptions to this curfew include essential public service personnel, urgent medical travel, and critical night-time activities,” Mr Le Franc said.

He said curfew violations would result in penalties of up to six months in prison and a fine, urging everyone to follow the regulations and help restore order.

There have been decades of tensions on the archipelago between Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and descendants of colonisers who want to remain part of France.

Clashes erupted on Monday following protests over voting reforms that passed in the National Assembly in Paris. MPs approved changes to the French constitution, spearheaded by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, that would allow residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to cast ballots in provincial elections.

Thierry de Greslan, a representative from the hospital in Noumea, the territory’s capital, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation, worsened by roadblocks in the city.

Mr De Greslan, president of the medical commission at Noumea’s Territorial Hospital Centre, said: “We estimate that three or four people may have died due to lack of access to medical care,” adding that around 50 dialysis patients had been unable to receive their treatments.

“We are having great difficulty bringing our patients and healthcare workers in. Teams have been working since Monday and are exhausted.”

APTOPIX New Caledonia Unrest
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia (Nicolas Job/AP)

The number of visits to emergency rooms dropped significantly, with a 50% decrease recently and an 80% reduction on Thursday.

“We are in an urban guerrilla situation with nightly gunshot wounds,” Mr de Greslan said.

The hospital’s operating rooms are running around the clock, and while the staff are prepared for immediate crises, Mr de Greslan expressed concern about the future.

“We are ready to face this, but I worry about the ‘rebound’ effect on patients not currently receiving care and who are extremely stressed,” he said.

French authorities in New Caledonia and the interior ministry in Paris said five people, including two police officers, were killed after the protests earlier this week.

At least 60 members of the security forces were injured and 214 people were arrested over clashes with police, arson and looting Thursday, Mr Le Franc said.

Two members of the Kanak community were among five people killed.

Leaders of a Kanak Workers Union in Paris appealed for calm and said they were deeply saddened by deaths in their faraway homeland.