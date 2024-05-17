Max Verstappen angrily reacts to being obstructed by Lewis Hamilton at Imola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen angrily reacts to being obstructed by Lewis Hamilton at Imola

By Press Association
Max Verstappen was frustrated during second practice at Imola (Luca Bruno/AP)
A furious Max Verstappen deliberately drove in front of Lewis Hamilton as the one-time rivals clashed in practice for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who was aggrieved that Hamilton had obstructed him on a flying lap, launched his Red Bull into the Mercedes driver’s path here in Imola.

Although Verstappen made sure to avoid making any contact with Hamilton’s machine on the exit of the Villeneuve chicane, the championship leader slowed down to make his feelings clear by taking his left hand off the steering wheel and gesticulating in Hamilton’s direction.

Hamilton accepted blame for getting in Verstappen’s way, and acknowledged the error by raising an apologetic hand in the direction of the Red Bull man.

The flashpoint summed up an erratic day in Imola for Hamilton and Verstappen, with both drivers making a series of uncharacteristic mistakes in the two practice sessions.

“My God,” yelled Verstappen over the radio, moments before his altercation with Hamilton. “I don’t know, man. It’s so difficult, everything. This time suddenly the front grips up a lot, I almost spin.”

The Dutch driver finished only seventh, half-a-second behind Charles Leclerc, who raised hope of a Ferrari win on home soil after he topped both sessions.

Leclerc, in his upgraded Ferrari, was 0.192 seconds clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Yuki Tsunoda a surprise third for RB.

Mercedes have also brought a series of revisions to the seventh round, and Hamilton finished an encouraging fourth, 0.391secs back and one place ahead of team-mate George Russell.

Prior to his run-in with Verstappen, Hamilton also irked another former rival, Fernando Alonso. Like Verstappen, the 42-year-old accused Hamilton of getting in his way.

“Hamilton thinks that he is alone on the race track,” said Alonso. “It is the second lap he does it, turn 12 and now turn seven.”

In first practice, Verstappen had been on course to set the fastest time of the day so far in his Red Bull, only to lose the rear of his car on entry to the chicane at turns 14 and 15.

Just moments later, the Dutch driver was on another hot lap before he ran through the sandtrap on the exit of turn 11.

Earlier, Ollie Bearman was back in an F1 car for the first time since he made his debut as a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia in March.

The 19-year-old, who is set to land a full-time drive with Haas next year, was handed a practice outing by the American team, finishing 15th, 1.6secs behind Leclerc.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who broke his duck at the Miami Grand Prix a fortnight ago, ended the day in 12th.