Max the friendly cat awarded honorary degree by US university

By Press Association
Max the cat is a beloved member of the university community (Rob Franklin/Vermont State University via AP)
A US university has bestowed an honorary degree on Max the cat, a beloved member of its community, ahead of a graduation ceremony at the weekend.

Vermont State University’s Castleton campus is honouring the feline not for his mousing or napping, but for his friendliness.

He is receiving a “doctor of litter-ature”.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The special diploma for Max the cat
The popular cat lives in a house with his human family on the street that leads to the main entrance to the campus.

“So he decided that he would go up on campus, and he just started hanging out with the college students, and they love him,” said owner Ashley Dow.

Ms Dow said he has been socialising on campus for about four years, and students get excited when they see him.

They pick him up and take selfies with him, and he even likes to go on tours with prospective students that meet at a building across from the family’s house, she said.

Students with Max the cat
Students with Max the cat (Rob Franklin/Vermont State University via AP)

“I don’t even know how he knows to go, but he does,” Ms Dow said. “And then he’ll follow them on their tour.”

The students refer to Ms Dow as Max’s mother, and graduates who return to town sometimes ask her how Max is doing.

Max will not be participating in the graduation, though. His degree will be delivered to Ms Dow later.