Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunite with Lanthimos at Kinds Of Kindness debut

By Press Association
Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the Kinds Of Kindness premiere during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France (Doug Peters/PA)
The Favourite stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone have reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Kinds Of Kindness premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

British actor Alwyn posed with his co-stars, also including Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley, on the red carpet, a month after ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift launched her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The fifth track, titled So Long, London – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s albums – was thought to offer an insight into her split with Alwyn after six years together.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Cast members attend the Kinds Of Kindness premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

The premiere also marked a reunion for the cast of Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won numerous awards this year including the Golden Globe for best motion picture.

Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for her role as Bella Baxter, was reunited with US star Willem Dafoe, who played Dr Godwin Baxter in the film alongside Qualley, who played Felicity.

On the red carpet, Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton sequin gown, while Euphoria star Schafer had a purple strapless Armani Prive, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Qualley wore a white outfit from the Chanel Couture spring/summer collection.

Kinds Of Kindness follows three stories revolving around a man who attempts to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife has returned a different woman, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.