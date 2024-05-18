Tiger Woods highlights impact of off-course commitments after missing cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tiger Woods highlights impact of off-course commitments after missing cut

By Press Association
Tiger Woods missed the halfway cut in the US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Tiger Woods highlighted the negative impact of his off-course commitments after missing the cut in the 106th US PGA Championship.

Woods carded a second round of 77 at Valhalla to finish seven over par, with all of the damage done in a three-hole stretch on the front nine.

The 15-time major winner ran up a triple bogey on the second, bogeyed the third and carded another triple bogey on the fourth to end his chances of making the weekend.

Tiger Woods chips to the green on the fifth hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Woods, who played the remaining 14 holes in one under and almost made a hole-in-one on the eighth, said on Tuesday that his time-consuming role in negotiating a potential peace deal between golf’s warring factions could rule him out of the Ryder Cup captaincy in 2025.

And the 48-year-old indicated it was also reducing the time he has to prepare for his occasional competitive appearances.

“Well, if you ask any of the (PGA Tour) player directors, we just don’t sleep much,” Woods said.

“There’s a lot of late nights and zoom calls at odd hours of the night, all throughout the night, and lots of e-mails to read.

“These are all things that I signed up for as a player director and ways that I can help, and hopefully we can make more of an impact.”

Asked if he was confident his game would improve ahead of next month’s US Open, Woods said: “It will. In time. I just need to play more.

“Unfortunately, I just haven’t played a whole lot of tournaments, and (there are) not a whole lot of tournaments on my schedule either.

“Hopefully everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for Pinehurst.”