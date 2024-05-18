‘Best president for gun owners’ Trump to address National Rifle Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Best president for gun owners’ Trump to address National Rifle Association

By Press Association
Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee (Abbie Parr/AP)
Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee (Abbie Parr/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to address thousands of members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Texas.

Mr Trump has pledged to continue to defend the Second Amendment of the US Constitution and called himself “the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House” as the country faces record numbers of deaths due to mass shootings.

Last year ended with 42 mass killings and 217 deaths, making it one of the deadliest years on record.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been criticised by US President Joe Biden, specifically for remarks he made earlier this year after a school shooting in Iowa, which he called “very terrible” only to later say that “we have to get over it. We have to move forward”.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Minnesota (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Speaking on Friday at a campaign event in Minnesota, Mr Trump said: “You know, it’s an amazing thing. People that have guns, people that legitimately have guns, they love guns and they use guns for the right purpose, but they tend to vote very little and yet they have to vote for us. There’s nobody else to vote for because the Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take their guns away.”

He added: “That’s why I’m going to be talking to the NRA tomorrow to say, ‘You gotta get out and vote.’”

When Mr Trump was president, there were moments when he pledged to strengthen gun laws. After a high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others, Mr Trump told survivors and family members that he would be “very strong on background checks”. He claimed he would stand up to the NRA but later backpedalled, saying there was “not much political support”.

On Saturday, he is expected to give the keynote address as the powerful gun lobby holds a forum in Dallas. Republican Texas governer Greg Abbott will also speak at the convention. Prominent gun safety groups that have already endorsed Mr Biden are planning to demonstrate near the convention centre where the gun lobby plans to meet.

While Mr Trump sees strong support in Texas, Democrats think they have a chance at an upset in November with former NFL player US representative Colin Allred leading an underdog campaign to unseat Republican senator Ted Cruz. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas in 30 years, which is the longest streak of its kind in the US.

On Friday, Mr Trump campaigned in Minnesota after attending his son Barron’s high school graduation in Florida.