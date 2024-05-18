Climate protesters close Munich Airport after gluing themselves to runway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate protesters close Munich Airport after gluing themselves to runway

By Press Association
Climate activists lie on an access road for runways at Munich Airport (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)
Climate activists lie on an access road for runways at Munich Airport (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

German authorities closed down Munich Airport temporarily on Saturday after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways.

The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting against flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency dpa.

Police arrested the six protesters.

Incoming flights had to be diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said. After a couple of hours, the airport’s two runways were reopened though some disruptions to flight schedules may happen, a statement on the airport’s official website said.

Last Generation posted on social media platform X, accusing the German government of “downplaying” the negative effects of flying on the environment instead of “finally acting sincerely”.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser slammed the protests and called for them to stop.

“Such criminal actions threaten air traffic and harm climate protection because they only cause lack of understanding and anger,” she wrote on X.

Ms Fraser also applauded police efforts to bring order back to the airport and called for airport safety measures to be checked.

The general manager of the German Airports Association, Ralph Beisel, sharply criticised the climate activists’ actions.

“Trespassing the aviation security area is no trivial offence. Over hundreds of thousands of passengers were prevented from a relaxed and punctual start to their Pentecost holiday,” he told dpa.

Mr Beisel also called for harsher penalties for activists who break into airports.

Climate activities blocked flights at Hamburg and Dusseldorf airports for several hours in July.

In January, Last Generation – known for gluing themselves to streets to block traffic which has infuriated many Germans – said it would abandon the tactic and move on to holding what it calls “disobedient assemblies”.

Their actions have been widely criticised, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz described them as “completely nutty”.