Lily Tomlin among stars to pay tribute to late US actor Dabney Coleman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lily Tomlin among stars to pay tribute to late US actor Dabney Coleman

By Press Association
Dabney Coleman (Reed Saxon/AP)
Dabney Coleman (Reed Saxon/AP)

Lily Tomlin and Morgan Fairchild have lead tributes to “one-of-a-kind” American actor Dabney Coleman following his death aged 92.

Coleman was best known for portraying villains such as the sexist boss in the 1980 hit comedy 9 To 5 and the nasty TV director in the 1982 satire Tootsie.

Tomlin, who also starred in 9 To 5 with Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton, said of Coleman “we just loved him”.

In her post to X, formerly Twitter, the actress shared a photo of her character Violet Newstead dressed in a Snow White costume beside a tense-looking Coleman as her egotistical boss Franklin Hart Jr.

Meanwhile, Falcon Crest and Friends actress Fairchild described Coleman, who she dated briefly in the 1980s, as a “great one”.

“So very sorry to hear of the death of the wonderful #DabneyColeman”, she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of them together.

“We went out for a bit in the ‘80s and I adored him. This town has lost one of a kind!

“He put his own indelible stamp on every part & was also a helluva nice guy! My condolences to his family. We lost a great one.”

Hollywood star Ben Stiller praised Coleman for paving the way for character actors as he paid tribute on X.

He wrote: “The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really – in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor.

“He was so good at what he did it’s hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him. Xxx”

US actor James Woods also said: “Love seeing so many friends, colleagues and admirers of one-of-a-kind legend, Dabney Coleman, paying tribute. #RIPDabneyColeman.”

After featuring in a number of films and TV series in the 1960s, the moustachioed actor made his breakthrough as a corrupt mayor in the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, from 1976.

His film credits include a computer scientist in WarGames, Tom Hanks’ father in You’ve Got Mail and a chief firefighter in The Towering Inferno.

Obit Dabney Coleman
Actor Dabney Coleman had a long career across film and TV (Julie Markes/AP)

He won a best actor Golden Globe in a musical or comedy TV series for The Slap Maxwell Story and an Emmy for best supporting actor in Peter Levin’s 1987 legal drama Sworn To Silence.

Coleman also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the cast of crime drama Boardwalk Empire and received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his starring role in the NBC sitcom Buffalo Bill.

Quincy Coleman told The Hollywood Reporter her father died at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity”, she said in a statement to the US outlet.

“As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”