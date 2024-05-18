Max Verstappen sees off McLaren challenge to match Ayrton Senna’s pole record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Max Verstappen sees off McLaren challenge to match Ayrton Senna’s pole record

By Press Association
Max Verstappen (left) claimed pole position in Imola (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen (left) claimed pole position in Imola (David Davies/PA)

Max Verstappen saw off McLaren’s challenge to match Ayrton Senna’s record of eight consecutive pole positions for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

At the Imola venue which claimed Senna’s life 30 years ago, Verstappen’s drew level with the great Brazilian.

Oscar Piastri took second for McLaren – just 0.074 seconds behind Verstappen – with Lando Norris, who broke his duck in Miami a fortnight ago, only 0.091 sec adrift.

However, Piastri could face a grid penalty for blocking Haas’s Kevin Magnussen in Q1.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari, with George Russell sixth – half-a-second behind – and two places ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Senna’s streak started for McLaren in Jerez in 1988 and ended in Phoenix the following season, but at the race marking the anniversary of the triple world champion’s death, Verstappen set a blistering pace to drive into the history books.

Verstappen headed into the final runs with a slender 0.073-sec advantage over Norris but he improved his time to keep McLaren at bay.

Norris had looked set to join Verstappen on the front row, but the British driver was usurped by Piastri.

The Australian though could be penalised after he got in Kevin Magnussen’s way in Q1, with a stewards’ investigation underway.

“It’s 30 years since he passed away, so it is very special and I am very pleased to get pole and in a way, it’s a nice memory to him,” said Verstappen on equalling Senna’s feat.

“He was an incredible F1 driver, especially in qualifying. A great day for him, a great day for the team. I’m very, very happy.”

Norris added: “P3 is not a bad job and we were within a tenth of P1. It is tiny margins but the team has had a very good weekend. It is exciting because it is close and I cannot wait until tomorrow.”

Fernando Alonso will start last-but-one following an unusually scrappy day.

Fernando Alonso qualifying during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso starts 19th on the grid (David Davies/PA)

Qualifying appeared in doubt after he crashed out of final practice and sustained significant damage to the rear of his machine.

But although his car was put back together in time for Alonso to take part, the Spaniard scuppered his chances after he ran through the gravel on his hot lap to leave him at the back of the field.

Only Logan Sargeant will line up behind Alonso after the Williams driver’s best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. Sergio Perez, who like Alonso hit the wall in practice, failed to make it out of Q2, qualifying 11th.