Armed robbers hit luxury store in Paris reported to be ‘jeweller to the stars’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Armed robbers hit luxury store in Paris reported to be ‘jeweller to the stars’

By Press Association
Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston shop after a robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston shop after a robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

French police are hunting for armed robbers who targeted a jewellery store on one of the poshest streets in Paris.

Media reports said the target was the exclusive Harry Winston boutique, self-described as “jeweller to the stars”.

Paris police said the armed robbers arrived and left on motorbikes, firing a shot outside without causing any casualties.

Police officers at the scene of the robbery in Paris
Police officers at the scene of the robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

Video broadcast by BFM-TV showed people dressed in black speeding away on two motorbikes.

The luxury boutique was cordoned off as police investigators went in and out on Saturday afternoon.

The Paris prosecutor’s office overseeing the investigation gave the robbery location as Avenue Montaigne, where Harry Winston has its dazzling, by-appointment store, but would not confirm that the jeweller was the target.

A police forensic officer inspects the scene
A police forensic officer inspects the scene (Thibault Camus/AP)

Neither the police nor the prosecutor’s office said whether the robbers made off with jewels and, if so, how much they were worth.

This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed. Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 hold-up in which three gunmen stole about 92 million dollars in loot.