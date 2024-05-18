Member of Israel’s War Cabinet threatens to quit unless new plan adopted

A member of Israel’s three-man War Cabinet has threatened to resign from the government if it does not adopt a new plan for the war in Gaza.

The move would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on his far-right allies.

Benny Gantz’s announcement on Saturday escalates a divide within Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its stated goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages abducted in the October 7 attack.

Mr Gantz set out a six-point plan that includes the return of scores of hostages, ending Hamas’s rule, demilitarising the strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

It also supports efforts to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said if it is not adopted by June 8 he will quit the government.

Mr Gantz, a centrist politician and longtime political rival of Mr Netanyahu, joined his coalition and the War Cabinet in the early days of the war.

His departure would leave Mr Netanyahu even more beholden to far-right allies who have taken a hard line on negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release, and who believe Israel should occupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.