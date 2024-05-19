‘Several million euros’ of jewels taken in armed heist at luxury Paris boutique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Several million euros’ of jewels taken in armed heist at luxury Paris boutique

By Press Association
Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston jewellery after a robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston jewellery after a robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with “several million euros” worth of valuables in a heist of the luxury Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweller to the Stars” Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s office overseeing the police probe said.

Having refused on Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor’s office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of at least three people.

They “forced entry to the jewellery store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewellery from several windows, while one of them kept watch”, carrying a long-barrelled firearm, the prosecutor’s office said.

Onlookers watch the entrance of the Harry Winston jewellery after a robbery in Paris
Onlookers watch the entrance of the Harry Winston jewellery after a robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

As they sped away, they pointed the firearm “in the direction of police officers, who had to put an end to their pursuit”, it said.

“The damage, currently being assessed, is several million euros,” it said.

Harry Winston did not reply to emailed questions from The Associated Press.

This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed.

Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 hold-up in which three cross-dressing gunmen stole about 92 million dollars (£72.4 million) in goods.