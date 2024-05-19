Chris Wood brace guarantees Nottingham Forest’s top-flight status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Chris Wood brace guarantees Nottingham Forest’s top-flight status

By Press Association
Chris Wood’s brace guided Nottingham Forest to victory at Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chris Wood’s brace guided Nottingham Forest to victory at Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Chris Wood made certain of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League status with a brace in a 2-1 final-day win over already-relegated Burnley.

There was very little chance of Forest joining Burnley in the Championship coming into the match – it would have taken defeat here coupled with a win for Luton and a 12-goal swing along the way – but Wood ensured there would be no question of that with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

Still Burnley’s top goal-scorer in the Premier League, Wood started the day without a goal in five matches, but enjoyed his return to Turf Moor as he reached 15 goals for the season.

Josh Cullen got one back with a deflected strike for Burnley in the 72nd minute but, after any lingering hopes of survival were extinguished at Tottenham last weekend, Vincent Kompany’s side went down with a whimper despite bossing possession.

Wood needed only 76 seconds to open the scoring. Anthony Elanga drove at Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor, back in the side ahead of Vitinho, and sent in a bouncing cross which made it all the way to Wood at the far post to prod home.

Wood had his second in the 14th minute – although he had to wait a good two minutes longer for VAR Thomas Bramall to overturn an initial offside decision after he got a toe on to Ryan Yates’ shot to put it beyond the reach of Burnley goalkeeper Aro Muric.

During their ill-fated attempts to stay up in recent weeks, Burnley had made a habit of starting strong but failing to capitalise before falling behind. But with their fate already sealed, the Clarets struggled to turn possession into clear chances.

Zeki Amdouni squandered their first real opportunity 20 minutes in, blazing wastefully over from Cullen’s cross, Wilson Odobert saw a shot deflected wide late in the half, and Amdouni dragged another effort wide in first-half stoppage time.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson came on at half-time to make his final Burnley appearance as one of two changes, with Vitinho also entering the fray, but the second half began with another chance for Wood, whose header was saved by Muric.

Muric was then stretching to push Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot to safety before Wood wasted a chance on a counter-attack, firing over after being caught in two minds.

On the hour mark, Odobert cut in from the left and sent a curling effort just wide of the post, but it did little to lift the home fans in a flat atmosphere at Turf Moor.

Instead, Forest continued to look the more likely scorers. Gibbs-White’s rising shot was deflected wide by Maxime Esteve after a good run forward from Callum Hudson-Odoi before Murillo burst through the box only to drag his shot wide.

Murillo then tested Muric with a drilled shot following a free-kick on the edge of the area, and Dara O’Shea had to get his timing right to nick the ball away from Elanga as he raced through on goal.

Burnley needed a huge stroke of luck to get back into it as Cullen’s shot deflected off Murillo to leave Sels wrong-footed, but it was not the sign of a fight-back as Odobert wasted a late chance to equalise.

Jack Cork also came off the bench to play his last game for Burnley, who face another summer of change as they drop back down to the second tier.