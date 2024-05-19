Moises Caicedo scores from halfway line as Chelsea end with fifth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moises Caicedo scores from halfway line as Chelsea end with fifth straight win

By Press Association
Moises Caicedo (centre) scored from halfway in the victory over Bournemouth (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Moises Caicedo (centre) scored from halfway in the victory over Bournemouth (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea secured European football for next season as they signed off a chaotic campaign with a fifth consecutive Premier League victory, Moises Caicedo’s stunning halfway-line goal helping them defeat Bournemouth 2-1.

Mauricio Pochettino, whose future is set to be decided in the coming days following meetings with the club’s hierarchy to dissect progress under his leadership, saw his team break the deadlock in the first half when Caicedo took possession of a loose pass from goalkeeper Neto and lobbed it in for one of the goals of the season.

It was a fitting end to Caicedo’s debut campaign in west London, a player whose rapid progress during the last five matches has mirrored that of the team under Pochettino.

The Argentinian’s Chelsea rebuild looked to be in tatters when they lost 5-0 to Arsenal on April 23, but 16 points from their final six fixtures and performances that have far surpassed those from early in his tenure have meant a sixth-place finish, sealed when Raheem Sterling added a second goal just after the break, the ball deflecting in off Neto.

Enes Unal pulled one back for Bournemouth who fought hard to salvage a point, but barring victory for Manchester United against City in the FA Cup final on May 25, Chelsea will qualify for the Europa League.

Should United prevail  at Wembley then the Blues will take the consolation prize of a Conference League spot.

Chelsea made a blistering start. Nicholas Jackson drew a fine left-handed save from Neto at his near post, before Cole Palmer, the newly crowned Premier League Young Player of the Season, bent a shot wide after a driving run from Sterling.

Moises Caicedo opened the scoring from just inside the Bournemouth
Moises Caicedo opened the scoring from just inside the Bournemouth half (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Conor Gallagher dragged an effort wide following excellent work to win the ball back in midfield by Caicedo.

It was from almost the same spot that the Ecuadoran gave his team the lead after 17 minutes.

Neto had more time than he seemed to realise after racing from his goal to thwart Sterling, but still Caicedo had work to do to ensure he was first to the goalkeeper’s wayward pass. Once in possession though, and urged by home fans to attempt the improbable, he unleashed an almighty punt from a yard inside the Bournemouth half that dropped in beneath the crossbar for 1-0.

Bournemouth finished the first half in the ascendecy. First, Justin Kluivert lashed over the bar from 18 yards, then James Tavernier danced sideways across the pitch in possession before drilling goalwards, Djordje Petrovic saving and clinging on well.

Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates scoring the second Chelsea goal
Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates scoring the second Chelsea goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Unal should have levelled at the start of the second half, just failing to get a touch on Lewis Cook’s fizzed ball across goal.

Bournemouth would quickly come to rue their luck. Within a minute, Sterling had advanced into their box down the left and struck an attempted square ball that diverted in off Neto.

Unal offered an instant respite, his left-footed effort bouncing past Petrovic off the outstretched foot of Benoit Badiashile to complete a whirlwind start to the second period.

Enes Unal got Bournemouth back into the game
Enes Unal got Bournemouth back into the game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A renewed Bournemouth kept Chelsea inside their own half for the next 20 minutes, without finding the critical ball needed to open up the home side.

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench and headed over from 12 yards after reaching Palmer’s free-kick as Chelsea looked to settle it.

Petrovic dived well to turn aside Dango Ouattara’s driven shot in the closing minutes, then Dominic Solanke wasted a golden chance to nick Bournemouth a point in stoppage time.