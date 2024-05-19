Harry Wilson stars as Fulham win confirms Luton’s relegation from Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Wilson stars as Fulham win confirms Luton’s relegation from Premier League

By Press Association
Harry Wilson scores Fulham’s fourth goal at Kenilworth Road (Joe Giddens/PA)
Harry Wilson registered a goal and two assists as Fulham confirmed Luton’s relegation from the Premier League with a 4-2 win at Kenilworth Road.

Adama Traore opened the scoring after 43 minutes, but there was still time for Carlton Morris to equalise from the penalty spot before the interval, and then for Raul Jimenez to restore the visitors’ lead.

Jimenez grabbed a second early in the second half to put his side firmly in the driving seat and, after Alfie Doughty pulled one back, the influential Wilson scored the pick of the goals to round off an impressive individual performance.

Marco Silva fielded a rotated Fulham side which showed a lack of cohesion in the opening period as they struggled to get going.

Luton took advantage of the Cottagers’ sloppiness and a cute chipped pass by Daiki Hashioka found the unmarked Morris, whose effort was fired at Bernd Leno’s chest from inside the six-yard area.

Wilson’s curled strike, which whistled past the left post, was all Fulham had to show for themselves as Luton continued to barrage their goal.

After Jordan Clark’s half-volley narrowly missed the target, centre-back Hashioka continued to show his attacking quality with an attempt which Fulham’s players quickly scrambled to block.

Tahith Chong’s disallowed goal for offside sparked Fulham into life as they created their best chance. The pacey Traore accelerated down the left, finding the head of Jimenez with a floated cross which the Mexico international nodded wide.

The visitors did not have to wait too much longer for the opener, though. Wilson punched a ball in between the lines into Traore, who picked out the corner with a curled shot.

Luton threw men forward from the restart and were awarded a penalty, after a VAR check when Chiedozie Ogbene was brought down by Calvin Bassey in the area. Morris claimed his 10th of the season, sending Leno the wrong way from 12 yards.

But, typical of the back-and-forth affair, Fulham grabbed another to make it 2-1 before half-time. Wilson got behind the Hatters’ back three before his pull-back was finished first-time by Jimenez.

After the break the Cottagers extended their advantage through Jimenez. Harrison Reed delivered an inch-perfect delivery from an indirect free-kick and the potent striker glanced his header past the helpless Thomas Kaminski.

Luton full-back Doughty got one back six minutes later from a driven shot, with Leno wrong-footed.

But Wilson’s stunning performance went up another notch when he got in on the act again, the Wales winger guiding the ball into the top corner from outside to seal victory.