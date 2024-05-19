Ange Postecoglou looking to push on after Tottenham finish fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou looking to push on after Tottenham finish fifth

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou applauds the Tottenham fans after their final game of the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League is a good achievement in his first season but insisted he has “lofty ambitions”.

Spurs confirmed their place in next season’s Europa League with a 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United on the final day of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski’s double and Pedro Porro’s strike ensured they finished above Chelsea.

That represents progress in the first season after star striker Harry Kane’s departure and they will look to push on next term.

“It is a great challenge in the Premier League and taking over a big club that didn’t have a great year last year, you understand it is not going to run smoothly,” Postecoglou said.

“I have enjoyed the whole season. I have got some lofty ambitions for the football club and until we reach that point I am not going to be smiling too much.

“I have enjoyed it and looking forward to pushing on from here.

“I am obviously not delighted with the way we finished the season but in fairness to the players and staff we have been in the top five all season, in a year where there was a fair bit of upheaval.

“We finished eighth last year, player turnover, different football, different way of training, it is not easy to maintain a level when you are trying to do that.

“Even in our tough periods this year we have still been competitive for the most part. I think I have got maximum effort, which is all a manager can ask for.”

The Blades will be in the Championship after a horror season which saw them record the joint third-lowest points tally in Premier League history with 16, and the 104 goals they have conceded and goal difference of -69 are also records they will not be proud of.

They desperately wanted to go out in style but missed early chances and were punished at the other end.

Boss Chris Wilder said: “I’ve been sat in this position before and I am going to say exactly the same things I have said over especially the last eight weeks.

“We don’t take chances and then any opportunity the opposition gets to put us to bed they take. The first half an hour summed our season up.

“There was a familiarity of what happened, great chances, should be two up, then one mistake leads to two, to three.

“When adversity strikes we haven’t been able to dig our way out of it. The league has been too strong for us, we can’t get away from that.

“We have to work hard during the summer to get ourselves in the position Leeds and Southampton have got of giving themselves an opportunity to come back up.

“This is my biggest challenge that lies ahead, I am the most determined and committed that I have ever been to get right and create a team that everyone can recognise and represents us.”