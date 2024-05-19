Roberto De Zerbi insists he has no new job lined up after leaving Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Roberto De Zerbi insists he has no new job lined up after leaving Brighton

By Press Association
Roberto De Zerbi signed off from Brighton with defeat to Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi signed off from Brighton with defeat to Manchester United (Steven Paston/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi would like to work in the Premier League again but insisted he does not have another job lined up as he bade farewell to Brighton with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Italian, whose departure by mutual consent was announced on Saturday, has been linked with a host of top European clubs.

De Zerbi cited a difference of vision with Albion owner Tony Bloom as the reason for leaving the Amex Stadium with two years remaining on his contract.

Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said the process of identifying the 44-year-old’s successor is under way but would not go into detail on names or style of coach.

“I spent the last 24, 48 hours in a strong and a tough way,” said De Zerbi.

“We didn’t find the right agreement to go forward, to stay together.

“Football is my life and I can’t change my passion.

“There isn’t any club – no one offered (anything). At the moment, nothing.

“I leave two years of contract. Maybe I will stay at home two, three, four months – for sure I have nothing (lined up).

“I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don’t know where or when. But it was an honour to work in the Premier League.”

De Zerbi’s history-making tenure began in September 2022 after predecessor Graham Potter joined Chelsea.

He led Brighton to their highest top-flight finish last season – sixth – and an FA Cup semi-final before enjoying a run to the last 16 of the Europa League this term amid a series of injury issues.

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk coach backed Brighton for further success while chairman Bloom remains at the helm.

“I have to be thankful to Tony Bloom, his family, Paul Barber as well, all of the club because they gave me the chance to work in the Premier League,” said De Zerbi, whose side finished 11th after late goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund earned United victory.

“I put football at the top of my life and I want to keep football at the top of my life.

“This season was very tough but it’s a normal price to pay for a small club like Brighton that play for the first time in European competition.

“Tony Bloom is a great owner and he knows what is best to do for Brighton. His recruitment is top and the future of Brighton will be great while Tony Bloom is owner.

“We had different ideas, yes. But it’s not a problem, it’s a part of life.”

Asked about the recruitment process, Barber said: “We always try and have a plan. We have got a plan. We now need to execute that plan.

“But we wanted to make sure we were totally respectful to Roberto and make sure today for him went as well as it could.

“Obviously the result went against us but the reception he got from the fans and the send-off has been magnificent.

“You don’t find many times in football when relationships come to an end amicably, this is one that has.”