Scottie Scheffler ‘running on fumes’ after strong finish at US PGA Championship

World number one Scottie Scheffler was left to ponder what might have been after an extraordinary week at the 106th US PGA Championship.

Scheffler carded a closing 65 at Valhalla to share the early clubhouse lead on 13 under par, although his chances of claiming back-to-back major titles had effectively ended with a third round of 73.

That came the day after the Masters champion had been arrested after trying to drive into Valhalla in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated crash in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot (Handout/PA)

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the player, who allegedly refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for Tuesday.

Reports on Sunday suggested the charges will be dropped, with Scheffler’s lawyer insisting his client is prepared to go to trial if that is not the case.

“On the course I have always been proud of my toughness out there,” Scheffler told CBS.

“I try to keep the off course as quiet as possible and this week was obviously not that way, but I’m proud of the way we competed and posted a decent finish running on fumes.”

Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Brooks Koepka had earlier made no attempt to hide his disappointment after a closing 66 brought his title defence to an end before the last group had started their final round.

Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill last year made him the first LIV Golf player to

win a major after joining the Saudi-funded breakaway and means he has won more majors (five) than regular PGA Tour events (four).

“Not very good. I think it’s pretty obvious, isn’t it,” Koepka, who was 45th in the Masters, replied when asked to assess his week.

“I don’t think finishing 30th is progress. Played good today, played good the other two days. Yesterday just didn’t have anything.”

As the leaders headed into the back nine, Xander Schauffele had opened up a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, the Olympic champion making birdies on the first, fourth, seventh and ninth.