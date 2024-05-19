Scottie Scheffler ‘running on fumes’ after strong finish at US PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler ‘running on fumes’ after strong finish at US PGA Championship

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler carded a closing 65 in the US PGA Championship (Jon Cherry/AP)
World number one Scottie Scheffler was left to ponder what might have been after an extraordinary week at the 106th US PGA Championship.

Scheffler carded a closing 65 at Valhalla to share the early clubhouse lead on 13 under par, although his chances of claiming back-to-back major titles had effectively ended with a third round of 73.

That came the day after the Masters champion had been arrested after trying to drive into Valhalla in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated crash in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot (Handout/PA)
According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the player, who allegedly refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for Tuesday.

Reports on Sunday suggested the charges will be dropped, with Scheffler’s lawyer insisting his client is prepared to go to trial if that is not the case.

“On the course I have always been proud of my toughness out there,” Scheffler told CBS.

“I try to keep the off course as quiet as possible and this week was obviously not that way, but I’m proud of the way we competed and posted a decent finish running on fumes.”

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Brooks Koepka had earlier made no attempt to hide his disappointment after a closing 66 brought his title defence to an end before the last group had started their final round.

Koepka’s victory at Oak Hill last year made him the first LIV Golf player to
win a major after joining the Saudi-funded breakaway and means he has won more majors (five) than regular PGA Tour events (four).

“Not very good. I think it’s pretty obvious, isn’t it,” Koepka, who was 45th in the Masters, replied when asked to assess his week.

“I don’t think finishing 30th is progress. Played good today, played good the other two days. Yesterday just didn’t have anything.”

As the leaders headed into the back nine, Xander Schauffele had opened up a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, the Olympic champion making birdies on the first, fourth, seventh and ninth.