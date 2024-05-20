Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

By Press Association
Mr Fico was shot and injured last week (AP)
Mr Fico was shot and injured last week (AP)

Slovak populist Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condition is improving following an assassination attempt last week that shocked the country, officials said.

The hospital treating the Slovak leader in the central city of Banska Bystrica said: “After today’s consultation, the patient’s condition is stabilised.”

A statement released by the clinic said Mr Fico is “clinically improving, communicating … inflammatory parameters are slowly decreasing”.

It added that Mr Fico remains at the clinic for the time being.

Slovakian church
Mr Fico was given a positive prognosis four days after he was shot multiple times (AP)

On Sunday, the clinic said that Mr Fico, 59, was no longer in a life-threating condition after he was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on Wednesday outside a cultural centre in the town of Handlova, nearly 85 miles north-east of the capital, Bratislava.

Video showed the Slovak premier approach people gathered at barricades and reach out to shake hands as a man stepped forward, extended his arm and fired five rounds before being tackled and arrested.

Mr Fico immediately underwent a five-hour operation to treat multiple injuries he suffered in the shooting, followed by another two-hour procedure on Friday to remove dead tissue from his wounds.

The country’s Specialised Criminal Court in the town of Pezinok ordered the suspected assailant, who is charged with attempted murder, to remain behind bars. The suspect can appeal against the order.

Little information about the would-be assassin has been disclosed after prosecutors told police not to publicly identify him or release details about the case.

Hospital building
Mr Fico will remain at the clinic for the time being (AP)

Government officials originally said they believed it was a politically motivated attack committed by a “lone wolf”, but announced on Sunday that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator”.

Mr Fico’s government has made efforts to overhaul public broadcasting – a move critics said would give the government full control of public television and radio.

That, along with his plans to amend the penal code to eliminate a special anti-corruption prosecutor, have led opponents to worry that Mr Fico will lead Slovakia down a more autocratic path.

The government’s smallest coalition partner, the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party, had been expecting a government meeting early this week to discuss the new media law, which the parliament started to debate last week.