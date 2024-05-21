Jason Momoa confirms blossoming relationship with actress Adria Arjona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Momoa confirms blossoming relationship with actress Adria Arjona

By Press Association
Jason Momoa confirms blossoming relationship with actress Adria Arjona (Ian West/PA)
Jason Momoa has confirmed he is in a new relationship with Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona.

The Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star, 44, shared photographs from a recent trip to Japan on Instagram, including a group picture in a restaurant where he can be seen cuddling Arjona.

The 32-year-old actress also appeared by Momoa’s side in a picture that showed their hair blowing in the wind as they smiled.

Arjona reposted the photograph to her Instagram story, adding red heart emojis.

It comes months after US actress Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce from Momoa.

Bonet, whose real name is Lilakoi Moon, cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents filed in January – almost two years after announcing their separation on Instagram.

The petition suggested the former couple had agreed on how to split their assets and will share custody of their two children.

The pair met in 2005 but did not get married until October 7 2017.

Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred in sci-fi blockbuster Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as the 2023 sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.