Thailand welcomes return of antiquities from New York’s Metropolitan Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thailand welcomes return of antiquities from New York’s Metropolitan Museum

By Press Association
A photographer takes a picture of the ancient bronze kneeling woman sculpture during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
A photographer takes a picture of the ancient bronze kneeling woman sculpture during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thailand’s National Museum has hosted a welcome home ceremony for two ancient statues that were allegedly illegally trafficked from Thailand by a British collector of antiquities and were returned from the collection of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The objects – a tall bronze figure called the Standing Shiva or the Golden Boy and a smaller sculpture called Kneeling Female – are thought to be around 1,000 years old.

This most recent repatriation of artwork comes as many museums in the US and Europe reckon with collections that contain objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism or in times of upheaval.

A Thai person looks at a standing Shiva sculpture from the 11th century during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand
A Thai person looks at the Standing Shiva sculpture from the 11th century during a repatriation ceremony at the National Museum in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The Metropolitan Museum had announced last December that it would return more than a dozen artefacts to Thailand and Cambodia after they were linked to the late Douglas Latchford, an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of South East Asia.

He was indicted in the United States in 2019 for allegedly orchestrating a long-running scheme to sell looted Cambodian antiquities on the international art market.

Mr Latchford, who died the following year, had denied any involvement in smuggling.

Speaking at Tuesday’s ceremony, the Metropolitan’s curator of Asian and Southeast Asian art, John Guy, called the returned works “unrivalled masterpieces“ of their period and said the handover was “a very meaningful moment to recognise the importance of the art of Thailand in world culture”.

The ancient bronze kneeling woman sculpture is displayed during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand
The ancient bronze kneeling woman sculpture is displayed during a repatriation ceremony at the National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“The Met initiated the return of these two objects after reviewing information and established that the works rightly belonged to the Kingdom of Thailand,” he said.

“This return followed the launch of the Metropolitan’s Cultural Property Initiative last year, an initiative driven by the Met’s commitment to the responsible collecting of antiquities and to the shared stewardship of the world’s cultural heritage,” Mr Guy told his audience in the capital Bangkok.

Thai culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol expressed her country’s gratitude for the return of the items.

“These artefacts that Thailand has received from the Met are the national assets of all Thais,” she said.

Thailand culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol talks to media during a repatriation ceremony at National Museum in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol during the repatriation ceremony in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Last month, the Metropolitan Museum signed a memorandum of understanding in New York with Thailand “formalising a shared commitment to collaborate on exchanges of art, expertise, and the display and study of Thai art”.

The statement also explained that the museum had recently tackled the controversial issue of cultural property and how it was obtained.

It said its measures include “a focused review of works in the collection; hiring provenance researchers to join the many researchers and curators already doing this work at the museum; further engaging staff and trustees; and using The Met’s platform to support and contribute to public discourse on this topic”.