Kelly Rowland appears to berate security guard at Cannes Film Festival

US star Kelly Rowland appeared to reprimand a security guard on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The former Destiny’s Child singer attended the premiere of film Marcello Mio wearing a red flowing strapless gown with a lengthy train, paired with a diamond necklace, a matching ring and bag.

After posing for photographs, the 43-year-old graced the steps of the red carpet to enter the theatre, when she seemingly became involved in a heated exchange with a female security guard.

Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Marcello Mio at the 77th international film festival in Cannes (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

The member of staff held up her arms to guide Rowland up the stairs when the apparent verbal dispute began, with the singer pointing her finger at the security guard in front of the crowd in attendance.

Rowland turned her back to fully face the staff member as she appeared to continue the spat up the stairs, before entering the building.

It is unclear what caused the dispute. A representative for Rowland has been contacted for comment.

Rowland hit the headlines earlier this year after she reportedly walked off the Today show in the US.

Speculation over her exit has never been confirmed.