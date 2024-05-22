Multiple deaths confirmed from a tornado in Iowa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Multiple deaths confirmed from a tornado in Iowa

By Press Association
Workers search through the remains of tornado-damaged homes in Greenfield, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Workers search through the remains of tornado-damaged homes in Greenfield, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The Iowa State Patrol has confirmed multiple deaths from a tornado and at least a dozen injuries in storms on Tuesday, but it has not released specific numbers.

“We do have confirmed fatalities,” Iowa State Patrol sergeant Alex Dinkla said at a news conference on Tuesday night. He said authorities were still determining the total number.

Powerful storms that rolled through the US Midwest spun up multiple tornadoes, including a fierce tornado that smashed through the small Iowa town of Greenfield, with a population of about 2,000 around 55 miles southwest of Des Moines.

The tornado carved a bleak landscape of destroyed homes and businesses, shredded trees, smashed cars and widely strewn debris.

Severe Weather Iowa
The remains of two tornado-damaged wind turbines touch the ground in a field near Prescott, Iowa (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

In the aftermath of the storm, parts of Greenfield appeared devastated.

Mounds of broken wood, branches, car parts and other debris littered lots where homes once stood.

Residents helped each other salvage furniture and other belongings from mounds of debris or from homes barely left standing.

Multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the state, and one also apparently took down several 76-metre wind turbines.

Des Moines, Iowa, television station KCCI-TV showed at least three wind turbines that were toppled by an apparent tornado in southwest Iowa, and at least one was in flames with black smoke pluming from the bent structure.

Wind farms are built to withstand tornadoes, hurricanes and other powerful winds. According to the US Department of Energy, turbines are designed to shut off when winds exceed certain thresholds, typically around 55 mph.

They also lock and feather their blades, and turn into the wind, to minimise the strain.

Severe Weather Iowa
People examine damage after the tornado ripped through Greenfield, Iowa (Hannah Fingerhut/AP)

The Adair County Health System hospital in Greenfield was damaged in the storm, but Mercy One spokesman Todd Mizener said he had no further details.

The hospital is affiliated with Mercy One, and officials were on their way to Greenfield to assess the damage.

In far southwestern Iowa, video posted to social media showed a tornado just northwest of Red Oak. Further east and north, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for areas near the towns of Griswold, Corning, Fontanelle and Guthrie Centre, among others.

The storms and tornado warnings moved into Wisconsin Tuesday evening and night, including a warning for the state’s capital city of Madison.