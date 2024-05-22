Zhang Zhan is released from prison after four years for reporting on Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zhang Zhan is released from prison after four years for reporting on Covid-19

By Press Association
A pro-democracy activist holds placards with a picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (Kin Cheung/AP)
Zhang Zhan was released from prison after serving four years for charges related to reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, according to a video statement she released on Tuesday, eight days after her sentence ended.

Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, a vaguely defined charge often used in political cases, and served her full term.

Yet, on the day of her release, her former lawyers could not reach her or her family. Shanghai police had visited activists and her former lawyers in the days leading up to her release.

In a short video, Ms Zhang said police took her to her brother Zhang Ju’s home on May 13, the day she finished her sentence.

“I want to thank everyone for their help and concern,” she said in a soft voice, standing in what appeared to be an apartment building hallway.

The video was posted by Jane Wang, an overseas activist who launched the Free Zhang Zhan campaign in the United Kingdom and is in contact with one of Ms Zhang’s former lawyers.

However, Ms Wang said in a statement that Ms Zhang still has limited freedom. They became concerned that Ms Zhang would be kept under further control by police even if she was no longer in prison.

The United States Department of State also stated concern over Ms Zhang’s status in the days after she was due to be released.

Ren Quanniu represented Ms Zhang before his license was stripped in February 2021. He said he confirmed the video by speaking with Ms Zhang’s family.

Ms Zhang was among a handful of citizen journalists who travelled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan in February 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, after the government put it under total lockdown.

She walked around the city to document public life as fears grew about the then-mysterious coronavirus.

Other citizen journalists have also spent time in jail for documenting the early days of the pandemic, including Fang Bin, who published videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies during the outbreak.

Mr Fang was sentenced to three years in prison and released last April.

Another citizen journalist, Chen Qiushi, disappeared in February 2020 while filming in Wuhan.

Mr Chen, in September 2021, resurfaced on a friend’s live video feed on YouTube, saying he had suffered from depression but did not provide details about his disappearance.