Chelsea players take to social media to thank Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
Chelsea’s players have expressed support for former manager Mauricio Pochettino (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea’s players flocked to social media to express gratitude to Mauricio Pochettino following his premature departure from Stamford Bridge.

Club captain Reece James enjoyed an “amazing relationship” with Pochettino, while top scorer Cole Palmer thanked the outgoing Blues head coach for “making my dreams come true”.

Pochettino had a year remaining on his contract with the Premier League side but his exit by mutual consent was announced on Tuesday evening following 11 months in the role.

Defender James, who endured an injury-hit season, posted on Instagram: “Thank you for everything boss. We had an amazing relationship from the moment we met.

“I never played as much as I would have hoped under you, which I am sorry for but also something I couldn’t control. You believed in me and gave me a huge responsibility when many others doubted me.”

Palmer hit 22 top-flight goals and provided 11 assists after joining from Manchester City for £40million at the start of September as Chelsea finished a transitional campaign in sixth place.

The 22-year-old forward last week said players “love” Pochettino following the Blues’ 2-1 win at Brighton.

“Gaffer, thank you for everything you have done for me & making my dreams come true,” Palmer posted on Instagram. “All the best.”

Pochettino was reported to be popular in the Chelsea dressing room, a belief backed up by the raft of messages.

Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, who, like Palmer, moved to west London last summer, also shared support, in addition to Noni Madueke, Marc Cucurella, Mykhailo Mudryk, Trevoh Chalobah and academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist.

Striker Jackson wrote: “Good luck coach, wish we could stay more together but may God continue to bless you and you family.

“Thanks for your support and advices and making me (a) better player and person, wish you all the best.”

Midfielder Caicedo posted: “Mister! It was a pleasure. I wish you all the best for the future! What a person and what a coach.”

Goalkeeper Sanchez wrote: “Thank you for all this year and for every advice you’ve given me. I hope we cross paths in the future.”

Forward Madueke wrote: “You taught me invaluable lessons both on and off the pitch. I will always be grateful. I wish you the best in the next chapter of your life.”

“Thanks for everything Mister. Good luck in the future,” wrote Cucurella, while Mudryk and Chalobah expressed similar sentiments.

Defender Gilchrist, who made 11 top-flight appearances during his breakthrough season, posted: “Forever grateful to Mauricio and his team for giving me my debut, and believing in me this season.

“Thank you Gaffer.”