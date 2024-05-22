Ademola Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stun Leverkusen to win Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ademola Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stun Leverkusen to win Europa League

By Press Association
Atalanta won the Europa League in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Atalanta won the Europa League in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ademola Lookman’s stunning hat-trick fired Atalanta to their first silverware since 1963 as Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten season came to an end in the Europa League final.

Lookman, the London-born Nigeria striker who began his career at Charlton, produced two excellent first-half finishes and added a brilliant third 15 minutes from time as Atalanta romped to a 3-0 success in Dublin.

Victory gave Atalanta only the second trophy in their 116-year history, over six decades after the Bergamo side had won the Coppa Italia.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team had lost to Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia seven days earlier but they recovered from that setback to knock Leverkusen out of their stride.

And Lookman, once of Everton, Fulham and Leicester, provided the cutting edge to reward a polished all-round performance.

Leverkusen came into the Aviva Stadium showdown fancied to savour more glory in a campaign that has almost defied belief.

Xabi Alonso’s side were on the brink of an invincible season having won the first Bundesliga title in their history.

Leverkusen had gone 51 games unbeaten and were contesting the Europa League final ahead of Saturday’s German Cup showpiece occasion against second-tier Kaiserslautern.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with team-mates
Ademola Lookman celebrates with team-mates (Niall Carson/PA)

But Leverkusen did not seem prepared for Atalanta’s high press that forced early mistakes and set the tone of the contest.

Granit Xhaka was guilty of losing possession for Matteo Ruggeri to set up a headed opportunity for Gianluca Scamacca.

If that was a clear warning, Leverkusen did not heed it and Atalanta were ahead after 12 minutes.

Teun Koopmeiners pounced on a partially-cleared corner and slipped a delightful pass inside to Davide Zappacosta, who pulled it back into a dangerous area.

The ball travelled across the box and, with Exequiel Palacios back on his heels and unaware of imminent danger, Lookman stole in to convert with a firm side-foot.

Josip Stanisic directed a deflected shot straight at Juan Musso but the Italians continued to show menace with Scamacca sending a Lookman pass over the crossbar.

Matters got worse for Leverkusen after 26 minutes with their failure to maintain possession and defend the transition again costing them.

Lookman took care of a loose ball before slipping it through the legs of Xhaka and finding the net from 20 yards with an unstoppable curling shot.

Leverkusen should have halved the deficit when Alex Grimaldo was played through and Musso had advanced too far.

It was not a difficult task for Grimaldo to chip Musso but his effort failed to clear the grateful goalkeeper.

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen – UEFA Europa League Final – Aviva Stadium
Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong (left) and Edmond Tapsoba appear dejected during the Europa League final in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Atalanta might have put the game beyond Leverkusen at half-time after Scamacca had released Charles De Ketelaere with a wonderful pass from the outside of the right foot.

Kovar held De Ketelaere’s effort at his near post but Alonso knew change was necessary and Victor Boniface was sent on for the second half to add guile to the Leverkusen attack.

Amine Adli drove forward from his wing-back station to force a flying save from Musso, with Jeremie Frimpong unable to keep the rebound down.

Leverkusen were the comeback kings of European football having scored 10 equalisers or winners in the 90th minute or injury time, including two in one game, in 2024.

But the Germans had no answer this time as Scamacca found Lookman on the left with defenders desperately retreating.

Lookman bought some space with a stepover and planted a vicious left-foot shot past Kovar to start the Atalanta celebrations.