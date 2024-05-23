Emmanuel Macron says priority is return to calm amid unrest in New Caledonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmanuel Macron says priority is return to calm amid unrest in New Caledonia

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central police station in Noumea, New Caledonia (Ludovic Marin/AP)
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met with local officials in riot-hit New Caledonia, having crossed the globe by plane in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago gripped by deadly unrest.

Mr Macron briefly spoke to reporters after he arrived at La Tontouta International Airport, about 31 miles from the New Caledonian capital of Noumea.

He said he viewed a return to calm as the top priority.

He said his wish, along with that of his ministers and government, was “to be alongside the people and see a return to peace, calm and security as soon as possible”.

New Caledonia
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with New Caledonia’s elected officials at the French High Commissioner Louis Le Franc’s residence in Noumea (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Mr Macron added that he would discuss the resources needed to repair the damage wrought by days of shootings, arson and other violence that has left at least six dead and destruction estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros.

“We will discuss questions of economic reconstruction, support and rapid response, and the most delicate political questions as we talk about the future of New Caledonia,” he said.

“By the end of the day, decisions will be taken, and announcements will be made.”

When asked by a reporter whether he thought a 12-hour visit was enough, Mr Macron responded: “We will see. I don’t have a limit.”

As he opened a meeting with local leaders, Mr Macron held a moment of silence for the people who lost their lives in the unrest before touching on the steps his government plans to take.

According to a list of attendees provided by the Elysee presidential office, officials from both pro-independence and loyalist factions were present.

Mr Macron said 3,000 security officers have been deployed to New Caledonia. He said they would stay as long as deemed necessary, even if that meant remaining there during the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, which Paris and other parts of France would host starting in late July.

While he said he did not think the current state of emergency should be extended, he said it would only be lifted if all political leaders called for the barricades and roadblocks to be taken down.

He said his government was working with local leaders to assess the cost of the damage and was prepared to provide financial aid and insurance assistance.

He added that he hoped an open dialogue would decrease tensions and provide a way forward that respected the outcomes of previous independence referendums in favour of staying part of France.

The president had scrapped his previously announced schedule to make the journey of some 10,000 miles himself, spurred by the most severe violence to hit New Caledonia since the 1980s. The lightning visit, expected to last just one day, will allow him to see the destruction first-hand.

He climbed aboard his presidential jet late on Tuesday in Paris.

However, because of the distance and time difference, he arrived in New Caledonia early on Thursday morning, with unrest still simmering and his interior and defence ministers in tow.

New Caledonia Unrest

A street in Noumea, New Caledonia, is pictured after unrest (Nicolas Job/AP)

Violence erupted on May 13 as the French legislature in Paris debated amending the French Constitution to change New Caledonia voter lists.

The National Assembly approved a bill that will, among other changes, allow residents who have lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years to cast ballots in provincial elections.

Opponents fear the measure will benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize the Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination.

There have been decades of tensions over the issue of independence between the Kanaks and descendants of colonists and others who settled in the territory of 270,000 people and wanted to remain part of France.

In the past, Mr Macron facilitated dialogue between pro-independence and pro-France factions in New Caledonia.

France New Caledonia
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia (Nicolas Job/AP)
The efforts culminated in a 2018 referendum, the first of three, in which New Caledonians voted to remain part of France by a narrow margin.

At least six people have died in the violence, including four civilians and two gendarmes.

The New Caledonia High Commission said more than 280 people have been arrested, and 84 police officers and gendarmes have been injured. It was not clear how many civilians were injured.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, defence minister Sebastien Lecornu and overseas territories minister Marie Guevenoux accompanied Mr Macron on the trip.