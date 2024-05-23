Norway further tightens restrictions on entry of Russians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway further tightens restrictions on entry of Russians

By Press Association
The Scandinavian country has a 123-mile-long border with Russia in the Arctic (Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Norway has said it will further tighten its restrictions on the entry of people from Russia.

The Scandinavian country said that people with tourist visas issued before regulations were tightened in 2022 or issued by another European country would be barred from entering Norway as of next week.

Justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl said the tightening was a response to “Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine”.

Norway has a 123-mile-long (198km) border with Russia in the Arctic.Aftenposten, a major Norwegian daily, said last week that Norway’s domestic security agency, known by the acronym PST, was worried that Russians involved in intelligence gathering were entering at the sole border crossing at Storskog near the town of Kirkenes.

Inger Haugland, head of counterespionage for PST, said on Wednesday that “Russia now sees itself benefiting from carrying out sabotage in European countries in order to weaken Ukrainian defence capabilities”. He gave no further details.

On Wednesday, PST updated its overall risk assessment, saying “it appears” that the threat of sabotage has increased against Norwegian companies producing weaponry that goes to Ukraine.

Enger Mehl said exceptions to the new entry restrictions would be made, including for people visiting close relatives in Norway or for Russians who worked or studied in Norway. Those who lived along the border had border resident certificates. Other Russians who planned to enter Norway for tourism or “other non-essential purposes” would be refused entry, he said. The ban would take effect next Wednesday.

“Of course, such decisions cannot remain unanswered,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“The decision is purely discriminatory.”

Although it is not a member of the European Union, Norway is part of the European ID-check-free zone known as the Schengen Area, which allows more than 400 million Europeans and visitors to move within the zone without showing travel documents.

Two years ago, the Norwegian government stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians. In September, it barred Russian-registered passenger cars from entering the Scandinavian country, mirroring EU sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.