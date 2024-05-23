Man held in France over killings post as Olympic torch passes through Bordeaux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man held in France over killings post as Olympic torch passes through Bordeaux

By Press Association
Zoe Grospiron carries the Olympic torch in Biarritz, southwestern France, on Monday (Nicolas Mollo/AP)
A man in France who posted online about a deadly 2014 rampage in California has been taken into custody and has told police investigators he had been thinking about an attack of his own, the French prosecutor overseeing the police probe in Bordeaux said on Thursday.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X, formerly Twitter, that police detained “an individual planning violent action during the passage of the Olympic torch relay in Bordeaux”.

It was not clear what the man’s plan and possible target were.

Linked to the minister’s tweet was a French media report saying that the 26-year-old man was suspected of planning “a mass killing” on Thursday, when the Olympic flame was passing through the Bordeaux region to finish in the city itself, its latest leg in a months-long trek ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics on July 26.

But Bordeaux prosecutor Frederique Porterie, in a statement sent to The Associated Press, said that although the detained suspect “admitted to having considered committing an act” following an attack he himself had been a victim of, the man seemingly had not decided on a possible target.

“No reference to the Olympic flame was mentioned,” the prosecutor said.

“According to those close to him, he is very psychologically fragile. However, the appointed psychiatric expert did not reveal any particular disorder,” she wrote.

She identified the man with his first name and an initial, Alex G, and said he lives in the Bordeaux region and has no criminal record.

He was detained on Tuesday after he was flagged over what the prosecutor described as “a worrying message” online that referenced multiple slayings in Santa Barbara, California, on May 23, 2014, when Elliot Rodger, 22, killed six University of California students and himself.

The Bordeaux prosecutor said police investigators found evidence that the detained suspect was interested in a misogynistic online group known as “incels” or “involuntary celibates”, who sometimes call for violence against women.