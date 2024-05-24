Two Germans among the dead after building collapse in Majorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Germans among the dead after building collapse in Majorca

By Press Association
Medics take away the injured (Europa Press via AP)
Medics take away the injured (Europa Press via AP)

Spanish police have released details over four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant collapsed on the island of Majorca.

Two German women, aged 20 and 30, were killed in the collapse in Palma, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old Senegalese man, authorities said.

The Spanish woman worked in the club, they added.

Spain Building Collapse
It is not yet known what caused the collapse (Europa Press via AP)

Palma mayor Jaime Martinez and firefighter department spokesman Eder Garcia told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse on Thursday evening.

Sixteen people were injured and five were said to be in a serious condition in hospital. There were no immediately details on their nationalities.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island which is popular with tourists.

The building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club, located near the beach, and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

Spain Building Collapse
Medics take injured people away from a building that collapse (Europa Press via AP)

Police were unable to say how many people were on the premises when the accident occurred at around 8.30pm (7.30pm BST).

Public television on the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported that there were people dancing on the terrace which collapsed onto the floor below.

No official cause has been given for the collapse.

The city has declared three days of mourning.