News

Police officer detained after seventh death in New Caledonia

By Press Association
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia (AP)
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia (AP)

The French prosecutor for New Caledonia said a police officer has been taken into custody after shooting and killing a man when the officer was set upon by a group of about 15 people.

Yves Dupas says the officer is believed to have fired one shot, killing a 48-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

It is the seventh shooting death reported since unrest erupted on May 13 on the archipelago over contested voted reforms.

The latest death comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron made an emergency round-trip from Paris to de-escalate the violence in New Caledonia, where Indigenous Kanak people have long sought independence from France.

The prosecutors’ statement said the officer and a colleague were driving in an area north of the capital, Noumea, on Friday afternoon – just hours after Mr Macron took off on his return to Paris – when they “were physically attacked by a group of around 15 individuals”.

“The official allegedly used their service weapon by firing a shot to extract themselves from this physical altercation. A 48-year-old man was fatally shot,” the statement added.

It said the officers’ faces showed traces of having received blows.

The prosecutor said he has opened a voluntary homicide investigation into the shooting – customary for French officers in such cases – and the officer is in custody for questioning.