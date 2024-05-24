Pep Guardiola sympathises with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United’s injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola sympathises with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United’s injuries

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola agrees rival Erik ten Hag has been unfortunate with injuries this season but has warned the Dutchman will still be judged on results.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag is under pressure heading into Saturday’s FA Cup final against Guardiola’s formidable Manchester City side at Wembley after a frustrating campaign at Old Trafford.

In his defence Ten Hag, whose side finished eighth in the Premier League while City claimed their fourth successive title, has been badly hampered by injuries to key players – particularly at the back – throughout the season.

Opposite number Guardiola has sympathy but is well aware of what expectations are.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kisses the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

The City boss said: “So, in big clubs like United and City, when you don’t win you are always in trouble. It is not a secret.

“We have done what we have done but I would be in trouble if we didn’t win.

“I have a huge respect for his jobs in the past and now with United. I completely agree when I listen to him and he says they were not a full squad, they did not have all the squad ready all season. They had a lot of injuries.

“They should think of the reason why. Even in my case I am focused on that. You have to be fit, fit, fit otherwise you cannot use the players.

“They have a lot of problems and when that happens the manager suffers a lot. I think the squad is really good but the problem when they are injured is you cannot use them and this is a big disadvantage.”

After last week’s unprecedented feat of securing a fourth successive English top-flight title, City have the chance to make further history by becoming the first side to win successive domestic doubles.

Guardiola insists he is more focused on finishing the season with a flourish than the record books.

He said: “The fact we can do back-to-back doubles, of course, is important but even if we did not have the chance to do these kind of things, the FA Cup is the FA Cup.

“It’s Wembley, fans going down to London. Players know it is the last game of the season, it’s the last effort.

“I’m impressed how good we’ve trained after a few days off. People are so focused and everyone will be part of it and we will do our best.”

City have a fully-fit squad aside from goalkeeper Ederson, who is sidelined with a fractured eye socket.

It is the first time since 1885 the same two sides have met in a repeat of the previous year’s final.

United will be aiming to avenge last season’s 2-1 loss, in which City opened the scoring after just 13 seconds.

Guardiola said: “We respect United a lot. It has always been like that.

“In the last decade we have been better but, in terms of history, they are the best team in England. So, just for that, you have to respect them massively, of course.”