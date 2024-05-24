Lewis Hamilton second in Monaco practice to raise hopes of Mercedes challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Hamilton second in Monaco practice to raise hopes of Mercedes challenge

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton finished second in practice in Monaco (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished second in practice in Monaco (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lewis Hamilton raised the prospect of challenging at the sharp end of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after he finished second in practice.

Hamilton earlier put his Silver Arrows at the top of the order in the first session and later in the day ended up just 0.188 seconds behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin – nearly half-a-second back and one place ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – with Lando Norris fifth in his McLaren.

Hamilton has not won a race since the penultimate round of the campaign in 2021 in Saudi Arabia, but the seven-time world champion enjoyed a rare strong day in his Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows, the team which once ruled Formula One, have arrived for the eighth round of the campaign in the principality with a revised floor.

And they can take encouragement from Hamilton’s early speed at a venue in which he has won three times previously. Ferrari, too, will be emboldened by Leclerc’s pace as he bids to take a first home win.

“It has been the best day we have had on track,” said Hamilton. “The car was positive and I really enjoyed driving it. We still have some challenges with the balance but it was looking strong.”

Leclerc said: “We arrived here knowing that anything was possible. Mercedes have been struggling since the beginning of the season but they are very fast and we expect them to be the same tomorrow. Lewis has been on it all day.”

However, for Verstappen – just as in Imola a week ago – he endured a scruffy start to his weekend.

The Dutchman complained that his car was jumping around like a kangaroo and he had a number of narrow close shaves with the barriers that wind their way around the unique 2.1-mile street course.

Verstappen could count himself fortunate to escape without any serious damage when his left-rear wheel clouted the Armco as he approached Portier.

“I f****** hit the wall there,” he said over the radio before heading back to the pits.

Verstappen’s form on Friday will be a cause of concern for the driver who has won five of the opening seven rounds.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc finished on top for Ferrari in the second session in Monaco (Luca Bruno/AP)

But the triple world champion, who holds a 48-point lead over Leclerc in the standings, can also take faith from his slow start in Imola which he later transformed into pole position and a win.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez took eighth, with George Russell, who finished third in the opening running, only 10th later in the day.

The Englishman, who holds a 6-1 qualifying record over team-mate Hamilton this season, was the best part of a second down.