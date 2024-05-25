Millions vote in Indian election with Narendra Modi chasing third term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Millions vote in Indian election with Narendra Modi chasing third term

By Press Association
Voters queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India’s national election in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Voters queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India’s national election in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Millions of Indians were voting on Saturday in the next-to-last round of a gruelling national election with a combined opposition trying to rattle Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign for a third term.

Many people lined polling stations before the start of voting at 7am to avoid the blazing sun later in the day at the peak of Indian summer.

Saturday’s voting in 58 constituencies, including seven in New Delhi, will complete polling for 89.5% of 543 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

The voting for the remaining 57 seats on June 1 will wrap up a six-week election. The votes will be counted on June 4.

India Election
A voter is directed by a polling official as he registers to cast his vote in the sixth round of polling in India’s national election in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

This election is considered one of the most consequential in India’s history and will test Mr Modi’s political dominance. If he wins, he will be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term, after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

A lower-than-expected voter turnout in the previous five rounds of voting seems to have left both sides guessing about the outcome of the election.

Temperatures are likely to rise above 45C in some places on Saturday. Election authorities said they are taking steps to ensure voters’ comfort, including setting up fans and tents and providing drinking water.

Most polls predict a win for Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is up against a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National congress and powerful regional parties.

India Election
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Mr Modi was involved in a highly acrimonious and mudslinging campaign with the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family that has produced three prime ministers.

“When the polls began it felt like a one-horse race, with Modi leading from the front. But now we are seeing some kind of shift,” political analyst Rasheed Kidwai said.

“The opposition is doing better than expected and it appears that Modi’s party is rattled. That’s the reason you see Modi ramping up anti-Muslim rhetoric to polarise voters.”

Mr Modi ran his campaign like a presidential race, a referendum on his 10 years of rule. He claimed to help the poorest with charity, free health care, providing toilets in their homes, and helping women get free or cheap cooking gas cylinders.

But he changed tack after a poor turnout of voters in the first round of the election and began stirring Hindu nationalism by accusing the congress party of pandering to minority Muslims for votes.

Hindus account for 80%, and Muslims nearly 14%, of India’s over 1.4 billion people.

Nearly 970 million voters — more than 10% of the world’s population — were eligible to elect 543 members to the lower house of Parliament for five years.

Voters’ relative apathy has surprised some political analysts. In the five rounds of polling the voter turnout ranged between 62.2% to 69.16% — averaging 65.9%.

By comparison, India’s 2019 national election registered the highest-ever voter turnout — 67.11%. Mr Modi’s BJP won 303 seats in parliament in 2019.

Mr Modi’s inauguration of a massive Hindu temple for the most revered Lord Rama, his massive roadshows and big public rallies raised the BJP’s hopes of a massive a surge of voters in its favor.

Mr Modi came to power in 2014, dislodging the congress party that governed the country for nearly 55 years after India won independence from British colonialists in 1947.