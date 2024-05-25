Emergency convoy takes aid to survivors of Papua New Guinea landslide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency convoy takes aid to survivors of Papua New Guinea landslide

By Press Association
The landslide devastated Yambali village (International Organisation for Migration via AP)
The landslide devastated Yambali village (International Organisation for Migration via AP)

An emergency convoy is delivering food, water and other provisions to survivors of a landslide that devastated a remote village in the mountains of Papua New Guinea, with scores of people feared buried.

An assessment team reported “suggestions” that 100 people were dead and 60 houses buried by the mountainside that collapsed in Enga province a few hours before dawn on Friday, officials said.

Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the International Organisation for Migration’s mission in the South Pacific island nation, conceded that if the number of buried houses estimated by local authorities was correct, the death toll could be higher.

“The scale is so big, I wouldn’t be surprised if there would be more casualties than the earlier reported 100,” Mr Aktoprak said.

“If 60 houses had been destroyed, then the number of casualties would definitely be much higher than the 100.”

Only three bodies had been recovered by early on Saturday from the vast swathe of earth, boulders and splintered trees that struck Yambali, a village of nearly 4,000 people that is 370 miles north-west of the capital, Port Moresby.

Medical treatment was provided to seven people, including a child, Mr Aktoprak said. He had no information about the extent of their injuries.

“It is feared that the number of casualties and wounded will increase dramatically,” he added.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape said on Friday he would release information about the scale of the destruction and loss of life when it becomes available.

Papua New Guinea Landslide
There are fears the death toll could be higher than 100 (International Organisation for Migration via AP)

All food gardens that sustain the village’s subsistence farming population were destroyed and the three streams that provide drinking water were buried by the landslide, which also blocked the province’s main road.

A convoy left the provincial capital of Wabag carrying food, water and other essentials to the devastated village 35 miles away, Mr Aktoprak said.

Village local Andrew Ruing said the survivors were in desperate need.

“People = they cannot cry or they cannot do anything, because it’s difficult for them,” Mr Ruing said in a video shown by Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Because such a situation has never happened in history. And therefore, we are calling on the national government, the people on the ground, or the business houses, the heights from everywhere, anywhere – we are seeking assistance from.”

Mr Aktoprak said that besides food and water, the villagers had an urgent need for shelters and blankets. Relief would be targeted to the most vulnerable, including children, women, and disabled and older people, he said.

The landslide debris, estimated at 20 to 26ft deep, also knocked out power in the region, Mr Aktoprak said.

The unstable soil poses further risks to the relief effort as well as to communities downhill.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cities.

With 10 million people, it is the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to around 27 million.

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said their governments stood ready to help respond to the landslide.