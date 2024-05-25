Gaby Hoffmann on Louis CK friendship and ‘hugely problematic’ cancel culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gaby Hoffmann on Louis CK friendship and ‘hugely problematic’ cancel culture

By Press Association
Gaby Hoffmann described comedian Louis CK as a ‘friend’ (Ian West/PA)
Gaby Hoffmann described comedian Louis CK as a ‘friend’ (Ian West/PA)

US actress Gaby Hoffmann has said “binary, right or wrong, cancel culture nonsense is hugely problematic”.

The Field Of Dreams star, 42, who plays Cassie in new Netflix drama series Eric, reflected on her friendship with comedian Louis CK, who admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she said: “Louis is a friend. Not a close friend, but you know, I had a good personal experience working with Louis.

“I think everybody has the right to feel how they feel and say what they have to say about experiences they’ve had.

Eric UK premiere – London
McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann and Benedict Cumberbatch attending the UK premiere of the Netflix series Eric, at the Ham Yard Hotel (Ian West/PA)

“I also think that we are dynamic, complicated human beings with a lot going on, and we fail and we make mistakes.

“And there’s redemption and there’s recovery.

“Louis is a human being who has many flaws, as we all do. And I don’t feel the need to distance myself from him for actions that were problematic.”

Hoffmann also discussed her working relationship with Arrested Development actor Jeffrey Tambor, whom she starred opposite in US comedy drama series Transparent.

The award-winning actor, who played transgender woman Maura Pfefferman, was dropped from the Amazon Prime show after a co-star and a former assistant accused him of misconduct.

Tambor has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, but admitted that he was difficult to work with.

“I have a great deal of love for Jeffrey,” Hoffmann said.

House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 – Press Room – London
Jeffrey Tambor denied allegations of sexual misconduct (Ian West/PA)

“If he were to walk into the room right now, I would embrace him with everything I’ve got.

“Was there bad behaviour? Apparently so. Does that define who he is for me completely? No.”

The actress said that “binary, right or wrong, cancel culture nonsense is hugely problematic” and added that it has become impossible “to sit in the discomfort of the middle” and have discussions “in a civil and understanding way” at a time when “we all are facing extraordinary changes at unprecedented speed”.

Hoffmann also reflected on the upcoming US presidential election and said the candidates are “incredibly problematic” which she suggested, “speaks to the state of our failing democracy in America”.