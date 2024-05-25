G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G7 moves towards agreement on money for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

By Press Association
Finance ministers and Central Bank governors pose at the G7 meeting in Stresa, northern Italy (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies said they had moved towards agreement on a US proposal to squeeze more money for Ukraine from Russian assets frozen in their countries.

But the ministers left a final deal to be worked out ahead of a June summit of national leaders.

“We are making progress in our discussions on potential avenues to bring forward the extraordinary profits stemming from immobilised Russian sovereign assets to the benefit of Ukraine,” the draft statement said, without providing details.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, represented the UK.

Despite the progress made at the the meeting in Stresa, on the shores of Lago Maggiore in northern Italy, a final decision on how the assets will be used will rest with the G7 national leaders, including US President Joe Biden, next month at their annual summit in Fasano, in southern Italy.

Host finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said that “progress has been made so far” but that there were “legal and technical issues that have to be overcome”.

“It is not an easy task but we are working on it,” he said at a news conference following the end of the meeting.

Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko joined the fellow ministers and central bank heads at their concluding session on Saturday.

The US Congress has passed legislation allowing the Biden administration to seize the roughly five billion dollars (£3.9 billion) in Russian assets located in the US, but European countries have a strong voice in the matter since most of the 260 billion dollars (£204 billion) in Russian central bank assets frozen after the February 24 2022 invasion are held in their jurisdictions.

Citing legal concerns, European officials have balked at outright confiscating the money and handing it to Ukraine as compensation for the destruction caused by Russia.

Instead, they plan use the interest accumulating on the assets, but that is only around three billion dollars (£2.3 billion) a year — about one month’s financing needs for the Ukrainian government.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing for borrowing against the future interest income from the frozen assets. That would mean Ukraine could be given as much as 50 billion dollars (£39 billion) immediately.

But the proposal has run into concerns from European members about the legal complexities, and about concerns that Russia could retaliate against the diminished number of Western companies and individuals who still have holdings in Russia, or against the Euroclear securities depository in Belgium where the bulk of the funds is held.

Italy G7 Finance Ministers
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, centre, is welcomed by Italy’s finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, right, and Fabio Panetta governor of the Bank of Italy, at the G7 meeting in Stresa, northern Italy (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Russia has published a decree from President Vladimir Putin allowing confiscation of assets of US companies and individuals as compensation for any Russian assets seized in the United States.

The ministers also discussed what to do about China’s outsized, state-backed production of green energy technology, which the US considers a threat to the global economy.

The US has imposed major new tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China. Included is a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs, meant to protect the US economy from cheap Chinese imports.

The US position has been that Chinese overcapacity is an issue not just for the US but also for other G7 and developing countries. That is because China’s selling of low-priced goods threatens the existence of competing companies around the world.

The G7 is an informal forum that holds an annual summit to discuss economic policy and security issues. The member countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Representatives of the European Union also take part, but the EU does not serve as one of the rotating chairs.