Cannes Film Festival draws to close as stars arrive for Palme d’Or presentation

By Press Association
Jury president Greta Gerwig during the awards ceremony on Saturday (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)
The 77th Cannes Film Festival was drawing to a close on Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, along with an honorary tribute for George Lucas.

Cannes invites prize winners to the ceremony but does not divulge what awards they are winning.

Among the film teams on the red carpet were those for Sean Baker’s Anora, Mohammad Rosoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. Also in attendance was Demi Moore, star of the body horror film The Substance.

Coralie Fargeat, left, and Demi Moore greet photographers in Cannes on Saturday (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Any of the 22 films that premiered in competition at Cannes are eligible for the Palme d’Or and other prizes, such as the Grand Prix, best actress and best actor. Deciding them all will be the nine-person jury presided over this year by Greta Gerwig.

The jury’s deliberations take place in secret but a handful of films are seen as the most likely contenders, among them Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig and Baker’s Anora.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, about an Iranian family living through the country’s 2022 protests, was shot clandestinely in Iran and includes real videos from the demonstrations.

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson pose for photographers during the 77th international film festival (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Just ahead of its Cannes debut, Rasoulof, facing an eight-year prison sentence, fled Iran. He arrived in Cannes several days ago and, on the red carpet, held up photographs of two of his actors, Soheila Golestani and Missagh Zareh.

All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film in competition in Cannes for 30 years, is about two nurses who forge a bond in modern Mumbai. It is Kapadia’s second feature, following the documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing.

Anora, by the American filmmaker of The Florida Project, is about a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, provoking a farcical rush to annul the marriage. The film’s star, Mikey Madison, gives one of the most widely hailed performances of the festival.

Other much talked about entries include the sci-fi epic Megalopolis from Francis Ford Coppola, a two-time winner of the Palme d’Or; Coralie Fargeat’s gory body-horror satire The Substance, starring Moore; and Audiard’s Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman. Audiard previously won the Palme for 2015’s Dheepan.

During the brief awards ceremony, Lucas will be given an honorary Palme d’Or. During the festival, Cannes gave the same tribute to Meryl Streep and the Japanese anime factory Studio Ghibli.

Following the awards, the winner of the Palme will be screened for the audience in the Grand Theatre Lumiere.