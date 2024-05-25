Golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

American golfer Grayson Murray, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, has died at the age of 30.

Murray’s death was announced by the PGA Tour a day after he withdrew during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: “We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. https://t.co/JWGJ6Tz2jy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2024

“The PGA Tour is a family and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, having claimed his maiden PGA Tour success at the 2017 Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

He pulled out of the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday after completing 16 holes and reportedly telling playing partners he felt unwell.

Commissioner Monahan said the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth would continue, with grief counsellors available at the venue.

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” he said.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

English golfer Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray.

Donald posted on X: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

“He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”