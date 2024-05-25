Golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

By Press Association
Grayson Murray has died aged 30, the PGA Tour has announced (Matt York/AP)
American golfer Grayson Murray, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, has died at the age of 30.

Murray’s death was announced by the PGA Tour a day after he withdrew during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: “We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

“The PGA Tour is a family and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, having claimed his maiden PGA Tour success at the 2017 Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

He pulled out of the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday after completing 16 holes and reportedly telling playing partners he felt unwell.

Commissioner Monahan said the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth would continue, with grief counsellors available at the venue.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” he said.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

English golfer Luke Donald was among those to pay tribute to Murray.

Donald posted on X: “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

“He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace.”