Happy endings for Kylian Mbappe and Bayer Leverkusen in cup finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Happy endings for Kylian Mbappe and Bayer Leverkusen in cup finals

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe signed off his Paris St Germain career with more silverware (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Kylian Mbappe signed off his Paris St Germain career with more silverware (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Kylian Mbappe celebrated his final Paris St Germain appearance by lifting the Coupe de France, while Bayer Leverkusen also clinched a domestic double by winning the German Cup.

France star Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, enjoyed a triumphant farewell thanks to a 2-1 win over Lyon in Lille following first-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz.

Luis Enrique’s Ligue 1 champions endured a nervy final 35 minutes after former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Jake O’Brien pulled one back but Mbappe – PSG’s record scorer with 256 goals – was not to be denied a memorable send-off.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Leverkusen bounced back from Europa League heartbreak to beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal final following an early goal from Granit Xhaka.

The former Arsenal midfielder struck in the 14th minute before Xabi Alonso’s side hung on in the second half following the 44th-minute dismissal of defender Odilon Kossounou for a second booking.

Leverkusen’s successful trip to the Olympiastadion in Berlin came just three days after losing 3-0 to Atalanta in their European final in Dublin on the back of a remarkable unbeaten league season which ended Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance.

Real Madrid’s preparations for next weekend’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund brought a goalless draw against Real Betis as Toni Kroos waved goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s LaLiga champions struggled in front of goal during Kroos’ final match at their home ground after a decade at the club.

The Germany midfielder will retire from football following this summer’s European Championship in his homeland but could yet clinch the sixth Champions League title of his distinguished career against Dortmund at Wembley.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid ended the campaign with a fifth victory in six games by beating Real Sociedad 2-0.

Samuel Lino gave Diego Simeone’s side an early lead before Reinildo Mandava secured the three points in added time following Saul Niguez’s late dismissal.

Nico Williams’ second-half strike earned fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Luis Suarez and Sergio Arribas scored twice apiece as Almeria emphatically registered a first home win of the season by overturning a half-time deficit to thrash fellow relegated side Cadiz 6-1, while Osasuna and Villarreal drew 1-1.

In Italy, Stefano Pioli’s final game in charge of AC Milan was a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to relegated Salernitana.

Olivier Giroud bade farewell to the San Siro by acrobatically adding to Rafael Leao’s opener before Davide Calabria made it 3-1 after Simy had pulled one back.

But the Serie A runners-up were pegged back as goals in the final four minutes from Junior Sambia and Simy snatched a point for the division’s bottom club.

Quickfire goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro helped managerless Juventus end an underwhelming season with a 2-0 win over Monza.

Victory for the Turin club, who are reportedly set to appoint Thiago Motta to replace the sacked Massimiliano Allegri, was only a third in 17 league matches to snap a run of six successive draws.