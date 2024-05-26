Donald Trump confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for issues including his Covid-19 policies.

When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in Make America Great hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!”.

It was a rare moment of Mr Trump coming face-to-face with open detractors, which is highly unusual for someone accustomed to staging rallies in front of ever-adoring crowds.

Libertarians, who prioritise small government and individual freedoms, are often skeptical of the former president, and his invitation to address the convention has divided the party.

Mr Trump tried to make light of that by referring to the four criminal indictments against him and joking, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now”.

Election 2024 Trump
Libertarian delegates jeer Donald Trump as he speaks at the Libertarian National Convention (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Mr Trump tried to praise “fierce champions of freedom in this room” and called US President Joe Biden a “tyrant” and the “worst president in the history of the United States,” prompting some in the audience to scream back: “That’s you.”

As the insults continued, Mr Trump eventually hit back, saying “you don’t want to win” and suggesting some Libertarians want to “keep getting your 3% every four years”.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won about 3% of the national vote in 2016, but nominee Jo Jorgensen got only a bit more than 1% during 2020’s close contest.

Libertarians will pick their White House nominee during their convention on Sunday.

Election 2024 Trump
A sign reading ‘No Wannabe Dictators’ is shown at Mr Trump’s speech (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Mr Trump’s appearance also gave him a chance to court voters who might support independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr who gave his own Libertarian convention speech on Friday.

Polls have shown for months that most voters do not want a 2020 rematch between Mr Trump and Mr Biden.

That dynamic could potentially boost support for an alternative like the Libertarian nominee or Mr Kennedy, whose candidacy has allies of Mr Biden and Mr Trump concerned he could be a spoiler.

Despite the raucous atmosphere, Mr Trump continued to press on with his speech, saying he had come “to extend a hand of friendship” in common opposition to Mr Biden.

That prompted a chant of “We want Trump!” from supporters, but more cries of “End the Fed!” — a common refrain from Libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve.

One person who held up a sign reading “No wannabe dictators!” was dragged away by security.

Election 2024 Trump
Security personnel grabs a Libertarian delegate who was booing Republican presidential Mr Trump (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Mr Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many hissed in disbelief.

The former president did get a big cheer when he promised to commute the life sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the convicted founder of the drug-selling website Silk Road, and potentially release him on time served.

But those for and against Mr Trump even clashed over seating arrangements. About two hours before the former president’s arrival, Libertarian organisers asked Trump supporters in the crowd to vacate the first four rows.

They wanted convention delegates — many of whom said they had travelled from around the country and bought expensive tickets to the proceedings — to sit close enough to hear the speech.